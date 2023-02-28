Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers of Pa­kistan Army em­braced martyrdom in a fire exchange that took place be­tween terrorists and the Army troops on February 26 in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Pakistan Army troops ef­fectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During the clash, two terrorists got Killed, while two terrorists were apprehended by the troops. Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also re­covered from the terrorists who remained active­ly involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy lmran Ullah (age 25 years, resident of District Ba­jaur) and Sepoy Afzal Khan (age 21 years, resi­dent of District Upper Dir) who embraced sha­hadat while fighting gallantly, during intense exchange of fire. The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strength­en our resolve,” it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the armed forces and law enforcement agen­cies of Pakistan acted as a bulwark against the ne­farious designs of terrorists. The prime minister, in a statement, paid tribute to sepoys Imranullah and Afzal Khan who were martyred in firing by terrorists in Spinwam area of North Wasiristan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred in paradise and sympathised with the bereaved family.