LAHORE - Phenomenal David Wiese led Lahore Qalandars to a thrash­ing 110-run victory over Is­lamabad United in the 16th match of the HBL PSL 8 here at jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

Lahore Qalandars recorded their biggest win in terms of runs and the joint-second biggest in the history of HBL PSL to go on top of the points table. This was their second comprehensive victory in as many nights as a combined batting effort – in which Abdullah Shafique emerged as top scorer with blistering 24-ball 45 – helped the home side post a decent total of 200 for seven while in reply, Islam­abad United were bundled out for paltry 90 runs.

Chasing a target of 201 runs, Islamabad United started well and stitched 41 runs for the first-wicket stand. But after that, they kept on losing their wickets on regular interval, thus were bundled out for meager 90 runs in 13.5 overs. Colin Munro (18 off 14) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 17) put 41 runs and when the latter was dismissed off Za­man Khan in the fourth over, it opened the floodgates.

Islamabad United lost five wickets for only 14 runs in one of the most epic collapses of this PSL as they slipped from 54-1 to 68-6 and then lost three wickets at the score of 90. David Wiese clinched three wickets for 17 runs while Si­kandar and Rashid claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars piled up a total of 200-7 in 20 overs. Tahir Baig and Fakhar Zaman started well for Qa­landars and stitched 58 runs for the first wicket. However, Shadab Khan gave Islamabad a much-needed breakthrough as he bowled out Tahir after he scored 20 runs off 17 balls.

In the next over, Fakhar was dismissed by Tom Curran. Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings then played sensibly and contributed significant runs in their team’s total. They made 71-run partnership off just 38 balls. Curran then dis­missed Abdullah at his person­al score of 45 off 24 balls.

Billings was the next bat­ter to walk back as he scored 33 runs off 23 balls. Follow­ing Billings’ departure, David Weise (12) came to the crease but was sent packing by Abrar Ahmed. Spinner Rashid Khan also played a crucial cameo of 18 runs, which included two boundaries and a six. But fell to Hasan Ali.

