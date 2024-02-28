2nd SMIU Global Research Congress Starts from Feb 28

KARACHI - The twoday 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress (2nd SMIU GRC 2024) along with six International Conferences organised by Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University will begin from Wednesday (February 28). The Consul General of China Yang Yundong, Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu, Vice Chancellor, SMI University Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and others shall inaugurate the Congress at 9:30 am. The research scholars from the USA, UK, Russia, UAE, and Nigeria, vice-chancellors, academicians and experts of different fields from other parts of the country shall participate in the ceremony. The Six International Conferences will also be inaugurated at different places of the Sindh Madressat-ul- Islam University. Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai will deliver opening speech in the inaugural session. Thereafter, panel discussions and technical sessions will be held at the Main Building, Talpur House and I.T. Tower of SMIU. A panel discussion on “Integrating Sustainability Across Teacher Education Curricula: Challenges, Opportunities and Practices” will be held at 11:30 am. Dr. Keith Casey Barton (USA), Dr. Shereen Mustafa Narejo, Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, Dr. Sajid Ali, Professor at Aga Khan University, Karachi, Dr. Anjum Bano, Professor at Iqra University, Karachi, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Professor at University of Sindh, Hyderabad, Salma, CEO Dubeen, Dr. Hina Kazimi, CEO TAF Foundation and Dr. Shahida Sajjad, Vice Chancellor Metropolitan University, Karachi will among the panelists. Hasnain Raza shall moderate it. Another panel discussion will be held on “Exploring Pakistan’s Blue Economy: Opportunities, Challenges, and Strategies.” Prof. Dr. Mohammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mehran University, Jamshoro, Dr. Shahazada Irshad Mohammed, ISWMS Expert, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Director (Technical) Sindh Environment Protection Agency, Saqib Ejaz Hussain, Chief Executive Officer at EHS Services and Riaz Ahmed Wagan, Chief Conservator of Forests, Riverine & Inland Forests, Sindh will be panelists. Ambreen Aziz, Lecturer, SMIU shall moderate the session.