37 small dams constructed, designs of seven projects completed in KP

PESHAWAR - To avert floods and waste of rainy water, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government constructed 37 small and medi­um dams while 24 are being built in different rivers and water chan­nels while designs of seven dams completed in the province.

The Directorate of Small Dams of the Irrigation Department’s spokesman told APP on Tuesday that 37 small and medium dams were constructed in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including 15 operated by the provincial government and 11 supervised by WAPDA.

Similarly, 19 dams were con­structed in merged districts hav­ing 0.1377 million-acre cultivated (CCA) and 0.3414 Acres Feet (AF) water storage capacity. He said 24 small dams with accumulative wa­ter storage capacity of 75,008 AF having 49,523 acres CCA were be­ing built in different districts of KP under the Federal government’s PSDP programme.

Besides completion of Pezu Dam in Lakki Marwat, Khattak Band­han Dam in Kohat, and Makh Ban­da Dam in Karak by the feder­al government, he said Ichar and Manchura dams at Mansehra, Chashma Akora Khel Dam in Kar­ak, Sarozai Dam in Hangu, Sanam Dam in Lower Dir, Bada Dam and Ulta Dam in Swabi were also con­structed jointly by the federal and provincial governments.

Similarly, seven medium dams including Bara Dam in Khyber, Tank Zam in Tank, Shiekh Haid­er Zam, Chaudwan Zam, Dara­ban, and Kora Nullah in DIKhan and Larzan small dam in Tank with water storage capacity of 520,884 AF covering 171,748 CCA besides 31.5-megawatt pow­er generation capacity were in design stage.

The designs of seven me­dium dams including Barwa­sa and Sher Dara Swabi, Sumri Payan Kohat, Surkhaway Mardan, Naki Nowshera, Shaheed Ban­da Charssadda and Tora War­ae Hangu having a total accumu­lative water storage capacity of 13,014 AF with 14,935 acres CCA were completed.