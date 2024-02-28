We live in an age where life bears untold burdens. We live in a leg-pulling culture. We don’t appreciate the sincere efforts of others but criticize them. Unsurprisingly, every political worker faces severe criticism from their citizens when any misfortunate event strikes. However, no one appreciates their efforts when they ensure progressive projects. In the mundane affairs of a hard-shaped life, a token of appreciation mitigates one’s burden and satisfies one’s efforts.

Mayor Sukkur deserves a token of appreciation for transforming the city, the third largest in Sindh, with a vibrant display of sophisticated colours. The city had lacked vibrancy for the past decade, but now it radiates with the collective efforts of the municipal corporation. The recently installed lights along the roads not only illuminate the city but also bring a sense of peace and prosperity. Thank you, Mayor Sukkur. The citizens of Sukkur hope for more such progressive works. FAROOQUE PANHWAR, Sukkur.