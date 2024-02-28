Wednesday, February 28, 2024
AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

February 28, 2024
MUZAFFARABAD   -  Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haque, on Tuesday termed February 27, 2019, as a day of victory after the completion of five years of Operation Soft Retort (OSR), which was launched by Pakistani Air Force in retaliation of Indian Air Force space violation observed on Pakistani territory while shooting down Indian MiG-21 and arresting Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. In his special message, the AJK PM said that Feb 27, was the high professionalism day for Pakistan Air Force and Pak Army which badly dashed Indian regional supremacy and its hegemony in the region saying that Pak Army in every crisis and trial fulfilled the expectations of its nation and upheld its capability and professionalism. The AJK PM observed that Pak Army is guarantee of peace in the region and arrest of Abhinandan was evident defeat of India and its pride was dashed into dust, which caused humiliation to India worldwide, he added.

