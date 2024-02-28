ASME EFx 2024 held at UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The ASME EFx 2024, organized by ASME in collab­oration with the University of Engineering & Tech­nology (UET) Peshawar chapter and Matrix Paki­stan under the supervision of Dr. Alam Zaib from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UET, took place on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Hamidullah, Chairman of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at UET Peshawar, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. The event served as a platform for students from diverse back­grounds to exhibit their technical prowess, build a community, and foster relationships.

The competitions featured in the event includ­ed student design Competitions (Robotics Competi­tion), IAM3 (Drone Rules) oral competitions, techni­cal poster painting competitions, and elevator pitch competitions. These challenges aimed to test and push students to reach their full potential.

Participating universities from across Pakistan in­cluded NUST Islamabad, NED Karachi, COMSATS Is­lamabad, UET Lahore, UET Taxila, and UET Mehran.

Interactive seminars on “Emerging Technologies: Shaping our Future and Career Prospects” by Dr. Nas­ru Mina-Ullah and “Sustainable Sparks: Illuminating Energy Conservation with Green Nudges” by Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor were also part of the event.

Furthermore, an Urdu-Pashto Mushaira presided over by renowned Pashto poet Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai added cultural richness to the engineering-focused gathering. The event successfully showcased a fusion of engineering passion and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible through various skills and knowledge.