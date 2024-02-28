Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Attock police arrest 19 outlaws

STAFF REPORT
February 28, 2024
ATTOCK  -   Police have arrested 19 outlaws in different cases and recovered kites, metallic strings and cash from their possession. In the first attempt, police arrested five kite sellers and recovered 600 kites and 62 metallic strings. In another attempt, police arrested 13 gamblers and recovered cash and other valuables worth Rs 318000 from them. On the other hand, on the complaint of Hashim Ali Khan r/o Mohala Muhammad Nagar Attock, Attock City police registered an FIR against Talha Zafar in a cheque (worth Rs 2 million) dishonour case. Police are investigating the matter and are on the hunt to arrest the accused.

