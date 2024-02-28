Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Biden says Gaza ceasefire to pave way for recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia, other states

Agencies
9:02 PM | February 28, 2024
President Joe Biden, in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, disclosed that an agreement had been reached with Israel in principle to cease fire in Gaza during Ramazan, which would let them move in directions where Saudi Arabia and other countries would be ready to recognise Israel as a state.  
 
"First of all the hostages being held must be released. Ramadan's coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan to give us time to get all the hostages out. It gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in for example Saudi Arabia is ready to recognise Israel, Jordan is, and Egypt and six other countries," Biden said. 

 
Biden underscored his efforts to foster recognition of Israel by several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt. He addressed criticism, stating, "I get criticised for having said a long time ago, you need not be a Jew to be a Zionist. I’m a Zionist," reiterating his longstanding support for Israel.

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from this country


Meanwhile, the health ministry in Gaza reported a devastating toll, with at least 29,878 casualties during the Israeli bombardment. The statement included 96 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total wounded to 70,215 since the conflict's commencement on October 7. 

The revelation of Saudi Arabia's potential recognition marks a significant development in the diplomatic landscape of the Middle East.

