Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bowen nets hat-trick as West Ham end poor run with 4-2 win over Brentford

Agencies
February 28, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LONDON  -   A hat-trick from Jarrod Bowen helped West Ham United to snap a six-match winless run in the Premier League as they secured their first victory of 2024 with a thrilling 4-2 home win over Brentford on Monday.

David Moyes’ side moved up to eighth with 39 points, level with seventh-placed Brighton and five adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United. Brentford remain 16th with 25 points, five clear of the relegation zone. “I’d hoped it was coming. It was needed. Our form in six weeks has been poor. It’s good to score four goals and get a win at home,” Moyes told the BBC.

“(Eighth place) is not bad at this time of the season. We’re always getting a level of criticism but we’re up there challenging. “There’s a lot of teams with a lot of money and experience. It was only three years ago we were battling to avoid relegation most seasons.”

Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar

The hosts grabbed the lead five minutes into the game as Bowen collected Emerson’s pass from the left to slam home a fierce low shot before doubling the lead with a half-volley from close range two minutes later. Neal Maupay pulled one back for the visitors in the 13th minute following a pass from Keane Lewis-Potter, sliding through the centre of the box to lob the ball over French compatriot keeper Alphonse Areola.

Bowen capitalised on Brentford’s sloppy defending to complete his first ever senior hat-trick with a header on the edge of the six-yard box in the 63rd minute, and Emerson made it 4-1 with a superb long-range shot into the top right corner in the 69th minute. Yoane Wissa scored eight minutes from time for Brentford, who came close to a stoppage time goal but fell short as they suffered their fifth defeat in their last six games.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024