CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Min­ister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visit­ed the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarters and directed the launch of Smart District Safe City project in all districts by De­cember 31.

She also directed the launch of upgraded “Women Safety App” for the protection of women, with a directive to make it functional within two weeks to provide 43 services with a single click.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif an­nounced the construction of a hos­tel for women police communica­tion officers of the Punjab Safe City Authority. The trial run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app has been initiated for the timely detection of crimes, including terrorism, rape, drugs, display of weapons, and other criminal activities. Arti­ficial intelligence-based software has been developed to prevent vi­olations such as not wearing hel­mets, seat belts, and displaying weapons. The Safe City Authority would also use cameras to identify encroachments.

During the briefing, Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in­formed that cameras would moni­tor hospitals, bus stands, airports, railway stations, and shopping malls.

She inspected the Safe City Au­thority data center and digital wall, and visited the “15” help­line call center, where she inter­acted with lady police communi­cation officers. She observed the Safe City monitoring process and reviewed the response to a theft call at a factory in Taunsa, she also called “15” to check the police re­sponse time. Maryam Nawaz Sha­rif expressed her satisfaction upon meeting the lady police communi­cation officers.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rash­eed, Members of the Punjab As­sembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Sania Ashiq, Chairman P&D, IG Punjab, CCPO, and other relevant officials were also present.