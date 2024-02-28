CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the mar­tyred SP Ijaz Khan Sher­pao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death. She ex­tended her condolences to his family, praising his bravery in fighting against the enemies of Pakistan and its people. Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the sac­rifices made by the of­ficers and personnel of the armed forces in com­bating terrorism. She prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed Ijaz Khan Sherpao and for patience for his fam­ily members. She also ex­pressed sympathy for the injured policemen Man­soor and Saleem, praying for their speedy recovery