Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the mar­tyred SP Ijaz Khan Sher­pao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death. She ex­tended her condolences to his family, praising his bravery in fighting against the enemies of Pakistan and its people. Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the sac­rifices made by the of­ficers and personnel of the armed forces in com­bating terrorism. She prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed Ijaz Khan Sherpao and for patience for his fam­ily members. She also ex­pressed sympathy for the injured policemen Man­soor and Saleem, praying for their speedy recovery

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024