CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting at the Chief Minister’s Of­fice on Tuesday to review suggestions and recom­mendations for the development of a comprehen­sive data bank of deserving individuals residing in Punjab. The meeting also discussed the “Provincial Socio-Economic Registry” program aimed at creat­ing an authentic data bank.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of ensuring that every deserving individual receives their entitlements without any hurdles. She reiterated that the government’s mis­sion is solely focused on serving the people, with no room for political considerations. The meeting was attended by Parvaiz Rasheed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, Bilal Kayani, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, and other officials.