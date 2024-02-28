COAS Gen Asim lauds ASP Shehrbano

Assistant Superintendent of Police Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Wednesday.

The COAS lauded ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in defusing a volatile situation. The fearless officer extricated a woman from a mob in Ichhra Bazaar in Lahore on Feb 26.

The army chief acknowledged the vital role Pakistani women are playing in all walks of life. Since independence, Pakistani women have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by their talent, tenacity and commitment, he added.

He highlighted that the women were an invaluable part of Pakistan's society and their respect was enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.

The COAS also underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance. He emphasized the need for the rule of law and advised against taking the law into one's hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances.

Noting that arbitrary actions based on heresy undermine the outlook of society, Gen Munir underlined Islam's eternal message of kindness and benevolence.

He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law-enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.