Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Crackdown launched against drug peddlers in SW

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -   South Waziristan Upper police have ini­tiated a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals in the dis­trict. In line with directives from District Police Officer Malik Habib Khan, the operation aims to eradi­cate the drug menace, resulting in successful apprehensions.

During a recent operation, Sub-In­spector Niaz Muhammad Khan, along with a police team, estab­lished a checkpoint and arrested an accused individual, Ehsanullah. The police seized two pistols and a cache of ammunition during the search. The accused has been ar­rested, and the case has been regis­tered under relevant laws. The DPO expressed satisfaction with the op­eration’s success and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to elim­inating drug trafficking in the area.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024