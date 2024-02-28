Crackdown launched against drug peddlers in SW

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - South Waziristan Upper police have initiated a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals in the district. In line with directives from District Police Officer Malik Habib Khan, the operation aims to eradicate the drug menace, resulting in successful apprehensions.
During a recent operation, Sub-Inspector Niaz Muhammad Khan, along with a police team, established a checkpoint and arrested an accused individual, Ehsanullah. The police seized two pistols and a cache of ammunition during the search. The accused has been arrested, and the case has been registered under relevant laws. The DPO expressed satisfaction with the operation’s success and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking in the area.