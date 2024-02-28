Crackdown launched against drug peddlers in SW

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - South Waziristan Upper police have ini­tiated a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals in the dis­trict. In line with directives from District Police Officer Malik Habib Khan, the operation aims to eradi­cate the drug menace, resulting in successful apprehensions.

During a recent operation, Sub-In­spector Niaz Muhammad Khan, along with a police team, estab­lished a checkpoint and arrested an accused individual, Ehsanullah. The police seized two pistols and a cache of ammunition during the search. The accused has been ar­rested, and the case has been regis­tered under relevant laws. The DPO expressed satisfaction with the op­eration’s success and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to elim­inating drug trafficking in the area.