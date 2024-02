DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The administration ini­tiated a crackdown against hoardings of fertilizers in Paharpur Tehsil. According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor Sherani taking ac­tion on public complaints raided at different godowns of fertilizers and sealed some of them.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commis­sioner said that no one would be allowed to unjust profiteering and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this crime.