Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CTO Amara orders police to intensify crackdown on traffic violators

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lahore Traffic Police decided to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar had is­sued directive to wardens regarding the crack­down. According to a spokesman for the depart­ment, effective measures will be taken against individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-way violators and bikers without 

helmets. To ensure road safety and prevent ac­cidents, the crackdown will persist and parents would have to take responsibility for their chil­dren’s driving behavior.CTO Ammara Athar em­phasized the importance of not granting driving privileges to underage individuals aiming to cre­ate a safer environment for road users.

