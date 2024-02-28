Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC reviews polio drive, administers drops to children

DC inspects bidding process of vegetables & fruits

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Newspaper, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The second anti-polio drive of 2024 led by the dis­trict administration continued on the second con­secutive day in the provincial capital on Tuesday. 

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Union Council (UC) 09 Ravi Park, overseeing the anti-polio campaign, evaluating performance and attendance of workers, and emphasizing action against falsification of polio entries.

She personally administered anti-polio drops to children under the age of five, verifying mark­ings on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from DDHO Ravi Zone about team presence, polio drop adminis­tration and documentation.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children received anti-polio drops on the first day of the campaign. DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign diligently.

LESCO detects 57,806 power pilferers in 167 days

The DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasizing the crucial role of en­suring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future well-being. Additionally, ADC General Muhammad Shojain Vistro partici­pated in administering polio drops to children at Samanabad Hospital, reinforcing the commitment to a successful anti-polio campaign.

Meanwhile, On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider conducted a visit to the fruit and vegetable market in Badami Bagh for ensuring the availability of commodities and food items at regulated prices. 

She thoroughly inspected various sheds and stalls, assessing the stock of vegetables and fruits, and overseeing the auction process for items such as onions, potatoes, and tomatoes. 

Additionally, the DC evaluated the presence of employees in the market and inquired about facilities for vendors. The DC directed the Secre­tary Market Committee to enforce public rates for food items through bidding. 

CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

Assistant Commissioner Cantt, Nabeel Memon, was directed to maintain regular monitoring, overseeing the bidding process of vegetables and fruits. Stressing the significance of curbing 

profiteering, the DC reiterated a zero-toler­ance policy against it. Stringent supervision was cautioned for both open markets and fruit and vegetable markets in Lahore, with immediate action against any profiteering. 

In preparation for coming rains, the DC di­rected the administration to make necessary arrangements in all markets and instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company to enhance cleanliness and organisational measures in fruit and vegetable markets. The market committee was mandated to consistently monitor the bid­ding process, discouraging unfair increases in wholesale prices. The DC engaged with shop­keepers to address market situations and prob­lems, assuring a prompt resolution.

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024