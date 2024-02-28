Wednesday, February 28, 2024
DWFB releases Rs20.30m funds for 500 applicants

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
FAISALABAD  -   District Welfare Board Fund (DWBF) has released funds of Rs20.303 million for 500 applicants under various heads including marriage grant, funeral grant and educational scholarship grant. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kashif Raza Awan said here on Tuesday that the DWFB released Rs11.65 million for 211 applicants on marriage grant, Rs7.525 million for 215 applicants on funeral grant and Rs1.128 million for 74 applicants on educational scholarship grant.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was taking interest positively for disposing of pending grant applications and in this connection. The DC also directed the incharge DWBF to complete scrutiny of the applications on top priority basis, he added.

