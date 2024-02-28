Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Ejaz returns to Islamabad after successful Saudi visit

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries & Production, Investment, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, Dr Gohar Ejaz returned to Islamabad after a successful visit to Saudi Arabia, where he engaged in high-level discussions to strengthen bilateral economic ties between the two nations. During his visit, Minister Gohar Ejaz met with key Saudi officials including Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih and Commerce Minister Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi in Riyadh. These meetings aimed to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Accompanied by a delegation of 20 Pakistani industrialists, Minister Gohar Ejaz held productive discussions with Saudi ministers on various avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and investment. The discussions emphasized the importance of increasing cooperation in sectors such as oil and gas, construction, food, and agriculture. Minister Gohar Ejaz highlighted the need to elevate trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the mutual benefits of closer economic cooperation. Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening trade relations with Pakistan, affirming their willingness to explore new avenues for collaboration.

