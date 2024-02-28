Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Emergency declared in Gwadar after record-breaking rainfall

Emergency declared in Gwadar after record-breaking rainfall
Web Desk
9:28 PM | February 28, 2024
National

The recent heavy rainfall in Balochistan’s Gwadar and Kech districts has triggered severe damages, disrupting normal life and traffic along the Coastal Highway. The downpour, exceeding 160mm in just 12 hours, overwhelmed the region’s infrastructure, leading to flooding in both residential and commercial areas. This inundation not only posed a threat to lives and property but also washed away sections of the vital Coastal Highway, which links the strategic Gwadar port with Karachi, a major economic hub.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the district administration swiftly declared an emergency in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar. To bolster rescue and relief efforts, paramilitary forces were called in to assist local authorities. The prompt response aimed to mitigate the immediate impact of the disaster and provide support to affected communities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar, accompanied by other officials, took proactive steps by visiting the affected areas to oversee rescue operations firsthand. This hands-on approach underscores the commitment of local authorities to address the crisis efficiently and minimize further harm.

Saudi Arabia introduces multi-entry e-visa for Umrah pilgrims from this country

In addition to Gwadar, Jiwani bore the brunt of the relentless rains, with three dams succumbing to the deluge, exacerbating the flooding. The situation was further compounded as boats were swept away into the sea, amplifying the challenges faced by residents and emergency responders alike. The catastrophic failure of these dams underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events and highlights the urgent need for resilient design and maintenance protocols.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024