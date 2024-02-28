Emergency declared in Gwadar after record-breaking rainfall

The recent heavy rainfall in Balochistan’s Gwadar and Kech districts has triggered severe damages, disrupting normal life and traffic along the Coastal Highway. The downpour, exceeding 160mm in just 12 hours, overwhelmed the region’s infrastructure, leading to flooding in both residential and commercial areas. This inundation not only posed a threat to lives and property but also washed away sections of the vital Coastal Highway, which links the strategic Gwadar port with Karachi, a major economic hub.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the district administration swiftly declared an emergency in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar. To bolster rescue and relief efforts, paramilitary forces were called in to assist local authorities. The prompt response aimed to mitigate the immediate impact of the disaster and provide support to affected communities.

The Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar, accompanied by other officials, took proactive steps by visiting the affected areas to oversee rescue operations firsthand. This hands-on approach underscores the commitment of local authorities to address the crisis efficiently and minimize further harm.

In addition to Gwadar, Jiwani bore the brunt of the relentless rains, with three dams succumbing to the deluge, exacerbating the flooding. The situation was further compounded as boats were swept away into the sea, amplifying the challenges faced by residents and emergency responders alike. The catastrophic failure of these dams underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events and highlights the urgent need for resilient design and maintenance protocols.