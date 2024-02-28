Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Erling Haaland achieves unique feat after scoring five goals against Luton Town

5:49 PM | February 28, 2024
Erling Haaland’s five goals brushed aside Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday. Haaland became the first top-flight player to score five goals in an FA Cup tie since George Best netted six for Manchester United against Northampton Town in 1970.

Haaland had scored only five goals in his previous 11 appearances for City — a spell hampered by a foot injury that some suggested had reduced the spark in his game.

Luton were clueless against the Norwegian who notched up his eighth City hat-trick before halftime and then added two more after the break.

The 23-year-old Haaland’s first four goals were all created by star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Mateo Kovacic also scored for City who are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions.

Luton looked to make a comeback when Jordan Clark scored a sensational effort on the stroke of halftime and netted again early in the second half. But a strong City side didn’t let Luton interrupt their spot in the last eight.

