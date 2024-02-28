Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Food Authority launches operation against adulterators

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted a suc­cessful operation against adulteration and haz­ardous businesses in Nowshera. Thorough in­spections targeted gro­cery stores, bakeries, naan shops, milk outlets, and wholesale vendors. The team, equipped with a mobile food testing lab­oratory, conducted ex­tensive sampling tests on milk, spices, tea leaves, beverages, renowned na­tional brands, and sauces.

The operation result­ed in the confiscation of 27 cartons of counterfeit national brands of milk packs, 30 kilograms of substandard tea leaves, 65 kilograms of sub­standard spices, 35 pro­hibited soft drink packs, and 10 bundles of fake chips. Expired beverag­es and chips beyond their shelf life were also seized. In response to these findings, the Food Safe­ty team promptly sealed seven establishments for flouting health preserva­tion regulations and im­posed substantial fines.

LESCO detects 57,806 power pilferers in 167 days

Shafiullah Khan, the Director General of the Food Safety Authority, commended the success­ful endeavours of the Nowshera team. He em­phasized the non-nego­tiable stance on health preservation principles and issued directives to intensify crackdowns on such nefarious ele­ments, highlighting the paramount importance of safeguarding public health from those who recklessly endanger it.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024