Food Authority launches operation against adulterators

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority’s team conducted a successful operation against adulteration and hazardous businesses in Nowshera. Thorough inspections targeted grocery stores, bakeries, naan shops, milk outlets, and wholesale vendors. The team, equipped with a mobile food testing laboratory, conducted extensive sampling tests on milk, spices, tea leaves, beverages, renowned national brands, and sauces.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of 27 cartons of counterfeit national brands of milk packs, 30 kilograms of substandard tea leaves, 65 kilograms of substandard spices, 35 prohibited soft drink packs, and 10 bundles of fake chips. Expired beverages and chips beyond their shelf life were also seized. In response to these findings, the Food Safety team promptly sealed seven establishments for flouting health preservation regulations and imposed substantial fines.
Shafiullah Khan, the Director General of the Food Safety Authority, commended the successful endeavours of the Nowshera team. He emphasized the non-negotiable stance on health preservation principles and issued directives to intensify crackdowns on such nefarious elements, highlighting the paramount importance of safeguarding public health from those who recklessly endanger it.