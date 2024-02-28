Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Four gangsters held, valuables recovered: Police

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -   Muzaffargarh Police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs4 lac from their possessions in the limits of Daira Deenpanah police station. According to official sources, the arrested gangsters are identified as Adnan, Anees, Rasool Sanda, and Nasir alias Nasiri.

The police recovered cash, animals, and some other stolen items from their possessions. However, the police were conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.

SHO Rao Shehrooz stated that the police were committed to take immediate action against the criminals. He urged people to call emergency No 15 and police would act swiftly. 

FOUR INJURED IN ROAD MISHAP

At least four people were injured when Bolan collided with the electric poll at Alipur Road due to overspeeding and carelessness, rescuers said.

Parliamentary representation key for reserved seats allocation: Tarar

The victims included Khan, 53, Muhammad son of Kareem Baksh, resident of Khan Gharh, Ameen, 35, son of Ashiq, resident of Khan Bella, Usman, 35, son of Ghafoor, resident of Alipur and Ayyaz, 36, son of Elahi Bukhsh, resident of Khan Bella. All of the victims were shifted to THQ hospital for emergency treatment. The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed which started an investigation.

