Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Four killed, two Injured in seperate incidents

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  At least four people were killed, and two others sustained injuries in various incidents in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to police, during the first incident, a person was killed by firing of unknown persons at New Karachi Shafiq Mor. Another fatality occurred near Purani Sabzi Mandi area, where a person was found dead with gunshot wounds, a private news channel reported. In Korangi, a fatal shooting took place in a house in Mehran Town, claiming the life of one individual. Following another killing in Nazimabad near Gol Market. Furthermore, two individuals were wounded in firing incidents in the Khokhra Par area.

The law enforcement agencies were investigating the incidents to determine the motives behind the shootings and apprehend the responsible.

