Gold rate up by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs215,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs215,800 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 to Rs185,100 from Rs185,014 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,674 from Rs169,596, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $02 to $2,056 from $2,054.