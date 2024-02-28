Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely to hit Karachi from Feb 29

Karachiites should brace themselves for another cold wave as heavy rainfall coupled with wind and thunderstorms is likely to hit the port city from February 29, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday.

In its weather forecast, the Met Office said that most parts of the country are expected to receive torrential rainfall from Thursday, which is likely to continue till March 2.

A strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 1, the weather department said, adding that the wave may persist for two days.

In Sindh, heavy rain coupled with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, and other cities on February 29 and March 1 under the weather system. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period, said the PMD.

In Balochistan, widespread heavy rain with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah Qila Saifullah, and other areas on February 29 and March 1, the weather department added.