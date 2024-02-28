Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hesco steps up drive against power theft

APP
February 28, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -   The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 543 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves. These include 13 commercial, 1 industrial and 529 residential connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 514 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 48 FIRs were registered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 274,302 units were issued to them, amounting to over 7.1 million rupees. It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 173 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,420 million rupees.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024