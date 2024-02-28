HSHM, Bahria University join hands to facilitate premium hospitality edu

ISLAMABAD - In an exciting initiative designed to enhance hospitality education in Pakistan, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) and Bahria University are joining hands and providing a more holistic academic experience for upcoming hospitality leaders. The launch ceremony of this partnership, held recently in Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, was attended by senior executives from Hashoo Group, Pakistan Navy,HSHM, and academia.

Through this partnership, HSHM students will be housed at the Bahria Finishing School with access to state-of-the-art facilities such as modern classrooms, training kitchens, a mock restaurant and training hotel room while learning from leading culinary and hospitality experts from around the globe. Several need and talentbased scholarships are also available, bringing premium hospitality education to a wider population and securing the industry’s footing for future prosperity.

Addressing the collaboration, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “We are excited about the future of Pakistan’s hospitality industry, which is looking brighter than ever with meaningful collaborations such as this one with Bahria University. Together, we will lay a stronger foundation for hospitality and tourism in this country and help unleash its youth’s complete potential for success.”