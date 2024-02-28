Human trafficking an appalling, pervasive crime: US envoy

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome yesterday said that human trafficking wad an appalling and pervasive crime.

Speaking at the International Conference here on Combating Trafficking and Bonded Labor of Women and Girls in Pakistan. Ambassador Blome urged collective actions against human trafficking. He highlighted the urgent need for collaborative efforts to combat this global crisis. “It is a real honour to inaugurate this important conference,” stated Ambassador Blome.

He expressed his pleasure at the involvement of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN), noting the network’s widespread presence and impactful work throughout Pakistan. “I find members of our alumni network almost everywhere I go in Pakistan and doing all kinds of important work. And I am always proud when I see it,” he added, emphasizing the significance of such partnerships.

Human trafficking, Ambassador Blome pointed out, is not just a crime against individuals; it is an assault on human dignity and freedom that knows no borders. Citing estimations of approximately 27.6 million people worldwide falling victim to this heinous practice, including millions of women and children, he painted a stark picture of the pervasive nature of the issue. “Beyond the harm to individual victims,” he noted, “trafficking-in-persons also undermines national security, distorts markets, enriches transnational criminals and terrorists, and is an affront to our universal values.”