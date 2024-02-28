Huzaifa steers Lahore to win in National U16 One Day Cricket

LAHORE - Huzaifa Khan helped Lahore Region U16 thump Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Region by eight wickets in fourth round match of the ongoing National U16 Cricket Tournament here at Model Town Greens Ground on Tuesday. Huzaifa Khan, who grabbed four wickets including a hat-trick, was declared man of the match while Aaliyan Salman was also given a special prize as the best batter of the match. Former LRCA Secretary Muhammad Shoaib Dar and former international cricketer Mujahid Jamshaid were the joint chief guests and gave away prize to the player of the match. Lahore Region has continuously won four matches in Pool C and got first position in its pool with eight points. Lahore will face Bahawalpur Region tomorrow (Thursday) in its last league match at LCCA Ground. SCORES IN BRIEF: LAHORE REGION 160/2 in 13.5 overs (Aaliyan Salman 53, Shafi Ullah Khan 39; Syed Faryan 1/26) beat AJK REGION 154/10 in 48.5 overs (Ehtisham Ali 44, Uzair Naveed 37; Huzaifa Khan 4/32, Ibtisam Azhar 2/19, Taj Muhammad 2/37) by 8 wickets.