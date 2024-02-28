IHC reserves verdict in Islamabad DC contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday recalled its order related to the second show-cause notice issued to the Islamabad deputy commissioner (DC) for not appearing before the court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the second showcause notice to Islamabad DC Memon and his application seeking exemption from his personal appearance before the court in the matter related to contempt of court wherein the court has already reserved its verdict to be announced on March 01.

During the hearing, Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court along with his lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi. Acceding to his request related to the second show cause, the court discharged him and disposed the matter. However, the IHC turned down Memon’s request for exemption from attending the court hearing on March 1. Justice Babar wrote in his written order, “The contempt proceedings have concluded and the judgment has been reserved. At the time when the judgment was reserved, the parties were informed in open court that it will be announced on 01.03.2024.” “The applicant is required to appear on such date in person in view of Section 366(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. He can therefore not be granted exemption from personal appearance up until 09.03.2024 as requested in the application,” concluded the order.

Earlier, the IHC turned down DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon’s unconditional apology and barred him to go abroad after he failed to appear before the court in a contempt case.

When the DC Islamabad urged the transfer of the contempt case to another bench, Justice Sattar asked the DC Islamabad if benches would be now formed as per his choice. Memon’s lawyer, Raja Rizwan Abbasi said that the DC’s non-appearance was not an obstacle to justice and his client had no intention of undermining the court’s authority. He requested the court to dismiss the contempt of court case. Abbasi said that on August 5, Shehryar Afridi’s party leader was arrested and the situation of May 9 is also in front of everyone. He added that the Intelligence Bureau informed the capital’s administration about the worsening law and order situation and agitation.