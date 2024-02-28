Wednesday, February 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran, Bushra indicted in £190m NAB reference

Imran, Bushra indicted in £190m NAB reference
Agencies
February 28, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and his wife Bushra Bibi, in reference pertaining to 190 million pounds scam.

Nasir Javed Rana, accountability court judge, heard the case at central jail Adiala, wherein the accused were produced before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge sheet against the two accused who denied the charges against them. At this, the court sought evidence from the prosecution. It summoned five witnesses for testimony on March 5. The court also accepted the request of PTI founder for medical examination.

The defence lawyer pleaded that copies of the reference were supposed to be provided before seven days of the indictment. Around fifty shared documents were not even readable, he said. He prayed the court to issue directives for the provision of the documents and postpone the indictment process for seven days.

US, Qatar hope for Israel-Hamas truce within days

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau, Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that all record would be provided to the defense lawyer during recording the evidence. He prayed the court to frame charges against the accused. The judge adjourned the further hearing of the case.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709084233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024