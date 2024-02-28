Indus Hospital launches ambitious Ramazan campaign

KARACHI - Over two hundred esteemed guests gathered at the Indus Hospital, Korangi Campus, Karachi, to witness the unveiling of the Indus Hospital and Health Network’s (IHHN) Ramazan Campaign 2024. The audience comprised media and government officials, IHHN’s valued donors, senior leadership, and various staff members. The objective of the Ramazan Campaign 2024 is to mobilize resources to sustain Pakistan’s largest private healthcare network.

Mr. Salim Razzak Tabani, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee of IHHN’s Board of Directors, opened the event with remarks emphasizing the organization’s vision and mission to provide free, indiscriminate, and quality healthcare to the people of Pakistan and beyond. He expressed gratitude for the continuous support received from government and private partners, donors, corporates, media, youth volunteers, and ambassadors. Tabani appealed for support in making the Ramazan Campaign 2024 a beacon of hope for numerous patients in need. Syed Mashhood Rizvi, Chief of Staff to the President and Executive Director of Communications and Resource Development at IHHN, provided insights into the crucial role IHHN plays as the nation’s necessity, encompassing 10 hospitals, 4 regional blood centers, 3 physical rehabilitation clinics, 38 primary care sites, and various public health initiatives across Pakistan..

In a detailed briefing, Rizvi highlighted the multifaceted role of IHHN within the community, emphasizing its expansive reach beyond traditional hospital functions. He underscored the enduring bond between the community and IHHN, emphasizing inclusivity across all age groups in actively participating and contributing to the institution’s collective well-being. Particularly, Rizvi acknowledged the pivotal role of the media in IHHN’s journey, highlighting its importance. He introduced the ‘Media Ambassador Program’ (MAP), an initiative exclusively for media persons to join and actively contribute to IHHN’s cause.