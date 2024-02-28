International Baccalaureate celebrates educational excellence in Pakistan

LAHORE - The International Baccalaureate (IB), in collaboration with the Association of IB World Schools in Pakistan (IBPAK), hosted the IB Day Pakistan, an event that marked a significant leap towards advancing high-quality global education in the region.

IB’s regional gathering on 24 February 2024 at Avari Hotel, Lahore, introduced Dr Shehzad Jeeva who joined the IB as the Chief Education Officer this January. He delivered an inspiring vision for the future of education to IB schools, educators,government officials, universities and education enthusiasts, emphasizing the pivotal role IB programmes play in shaping global citizens equipped to navigate the complexities of today’s world.

“Today, we stand at the cusp of a new era in education in Pakistan, where the IB’s mission aligns seamlessly with our national educational goals, fostering learners who are knowledgeable, principled, and openminded,” said Dr Jeeva.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, highlighted the government’s support for IB programmes, underscoring their importance in elevating the standard of education in Pakistan. “Our collaboration with the IB is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education to our youth, preparing them for global challenges,” Chaudhry remarked.

The event serves as a platform for IB World Schools and non-IB schools to discuss the transformative impact of IB education on the academic landscape in Pakistan, as well as exchange innovative ideas, networking, and contribute to an impactful and advancing globally minded learning community. With comprehensive sessions and engaging discussions, IB Day Pakistan set a precedent for the future of education in the country.