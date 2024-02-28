Jordan keen to expand trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Dr Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of Jordan, has said that his country is keen to expand trade relations with Pakistan so that both countries can achieve mutually profitable outcomes.

He made these comments during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said that Jordan and Pakistan can cooperate in many areas including tourism, IT, sports, vocational training for youth, agriculture, and others. He said that there is a good potential for cooperation between the women entrepreneurs of both countries to achieve mutual profits. He said that the bilateral trade volume of around US$ 50 million between Jordan and Pakistan is much less than their actual potential and stressed that Jordan and Pakistan should establish direct air links to promote strong connectivity between their private sectors to explore all untapped areas of bilateral business and investment cooperation. He said that Pakistani investors can invest in the real estate sector of Jordan. He assured that he would cooperate in developing business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to increase bilateral trade and economic relations between Jordan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoy cordial relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations between the two countries to achieve mutual benefits for their economies. He said that Pakistan produces many quality products including textiles, food products, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, surgical items, and leather goods. Jordan should enhance its imports from Pakistan to meet the needs of its consumers. He said that both countries should focus on the regular exchange of trade delegations and facilitate B2B meetings between their private sectors to strengthen bilateral business cooperation. He said that the Jordan Embassy should share the list of its major imports with ICCI so that the business community can increase its exports to Jordan. Akhtar Hussain, Muhammad Ashfaq Chatha, Maqsood Tabish, Rizwan Chheena, and others were also present at the meeting.