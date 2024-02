PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will meet today (February 28) at 11am here at the As­sembly Hall. Exercising the powers under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Paki­stan, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convened the meeting of the assembly on February 28. The newly elected members of the house would take the oath and elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house be­side the leader of the house and the opposition leader.