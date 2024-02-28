KP CM condoles with bereaved family of martyred SP

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday expressed grief over the martyrdom of SP Ijaz and Constable Qaiser Khan in attacks by militants in Mar­dan and Peshawar respectively.

He said the provincial government was an equal sharer in the grief of the bereaved families, adding that SP Ijaz Khan embraced martyrdom while fight­ing the terrorists bravely. He said the sacrifices of SP Ijaz Khan and constable Qaiser Khan would not go in vain and the culprits would soon be brought to jus­tice. The CM said that the KP police personnel have made eternal sacrifices to protect the lives and prop­erty of the people. The government would not leave the martyr’s family alone and would take care of the bereaved families.

AIG Welfare hands over souvenirs to martyrs’ families

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Wel­fare Hamidullah Khan on Tuesday visited district Dera Ismail Khan and handed over the souvenirs to the families of police martyrs.

The visiting officer met with the families of police martyrs at Shuhada-Desk, set up at District Police Of­fice (DPO), said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, the AIG was accompanied by SP City Dera Muhammad Ishaq, DSP Headquarters As­ghar Ali Shah, Focal person Dera Police martyrs Ma­lik Muhammad Imran and Focal person Tank police martyrs Alaa Uddin Khan.