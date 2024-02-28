Lawyer who locked judge inside chamber handed over to police

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over a law­yer, involved in a case of locking an additional district and ses­sions judge inside his chamber and passing threats, to police on 3-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Malik Jawad Awan, a former finance secretary of La­hore Bar Association (LBA), be­fore ATC Judge Arshad Javed and sought his physical remand. The police had submitted that cus­tody of the accused was required for investigations. President LBA Munir Hussain Bhatti represent­ed the accused and opposed the plea for physical remand. How­ever, the court, after hearing ar­guments of the parties, handed over the accused to police on 3-day physical remand and or­dered to produce him on expiry of the remand term, March 1. It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested the ac­cused after cancellation of his in­terim bail. Islampura police had registered a case against the ac­cused and his accomplices under charges of terrorism over locking Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry in his chamber and passing threats, following dismissal of a bail ap­plication of an accused.