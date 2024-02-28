LDA,MCL remove illegal structures

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Met­ropolitan Corporation La­hore (MCL) on Tuesday launched a joint crackdown in LDA Avenue One and Ju­bilee Town, and removed encroachments and evacu­ate dozens of livestock from residential areas. On directives of Commissioner and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, prompts action was taken in various blocks of the residential societies and de­molished number of illegal structures and sheds be­sides handing over a dozen buffaloes to the corporation during the joint operation. The operation was super­vised by Director LDA Ev­enue One Rehan Athar.