LESCO detects 57,806 power pilferers in 167 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) has detected a total of 57,806 connections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 167 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told me­dia here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 53,333 FIRs have been regis­tered in respective police stations, while 17,666 accused have been ar­rested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 76,659,409 detection units worth Rs 2,934,186,637 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LES­CO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) En­gineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LE­SCO found 402 customers stealing electricity through various means and 154 cases have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours. On the 167th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 17 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 383 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 355,613 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 10.735 million. Apprising the media about some ma­jor power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 100,000 detection bills each to four electricity pilfer­ers in areas of Bhati Gate, Tibbi City, Shahdara Town and Factory Area.