Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Lyari Football Stadium gets new turf
Web Sports Desk
5:50 PM | February 28, 2024
Sports

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has recently worked on the football infrastructure in the provincial capital. Lyari, which is often called mini Brazil, witnessed massive development in the elevation of football infrastructure to provide players at the grassroots level with the best facilities.

The Lyari General Stadium at Tannery Road has been equipped with lights and turf. The stadium will soon be opened for local matches. It has become a part of the countless football projects launched by Mayor Karachi.

With more small stadiums with artificial pitches in the city than in the rest of the country combined, Mayor Karachi should next target to restore the international stadium so that the country’s economic hub can host international football matches as well.

