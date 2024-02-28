Man kills sister’s murderer on court premises

Rawalpindi - A man allegedly guns down the killer of his sister on the premises of a court at Judicial Complex here on Tuesday, informed sources.

The accused-cum-under trial prisoner Ali Shah, a resident or Basali, was produced in court of Additional and Session Judge (ASJ) Irfan Akram for hearing of a murder case registered against him with Police Station Rawat in year 2023.

Meanwhile, Ghaffar Khan, the brother of woman killed by the UTP, allegedly opened fire on Ali Shah oustide the court, killing him on the spot.

After the shooting, the police arrested Ghaffar Khan and moved him to Police Station Civil Lines, wherein, a murder case was lodged against the killer.

Police also recovered pistol from possession of killer, he said.

During an interrogation, Ghaffar Khan claimed that Ali Shah had killed his sister some time ago, after which he was arrested by police. He added that he avenged his sister’s murder.

After the incident, the SP Potohar Town and ASP Civil Lines Circle reached the courthouse with a contingent of police.

The shooting on the court premises spread panic throughout the area and all cases being heard were postponed.

Lawyers also protested against the incident, expressing serious concern over the carrying of weapons inside the court.

The lawyers body DBA, under the chairmanship Syed Intezar Mehdi Shah held a meeting and improved security at the courts. In yet another incident, robbers looted Rs 2 million cash from a bank at Chakbeli Khan Road and fled after committing crime by resorting intense aerial firing. According to sources, five armed robbers stormed into MCB and made the entire staff hostage of gunpoint. Later, the robbers collected Rs 2 million and managed to escape from the by firing gunshots into air to avoid being arrested. The daylight bank robbery incident swelled wave of panic in area.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and collected evidence besides obtaining CCTV footage and recording statements of eyewitnesses and bank staff. A case has also been registered against the accused.