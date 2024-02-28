Mars BPO named to top 100 list of Pakistan’s highest export remittance list

Mars BPO, a trailblazer in the BPO landscape founded by Shoaib Akram, celebrates this significant milestone with the Annual Dinner and Award Ceremony, held graciously in Islamabad. The spectacular event recognizes the excellence of Mars BPO’s top leadership, employees, and remarkable growth.

Gathering momentum and prestige with each passing year since its establishment in 2013, Mars BPO has become a leading name in the country, known for exceptional achievements, world-class offices, and notable standing. Mars BPO has a team of over 2000 dedicated professionals who have been instrumental in the company's success over the past decade.

The Annual Dinner and Award Ceremony 2024 resonated with its success, further solidifying Mars BPO’s reputation as a driving force behind the celebration of noteworthy accomplishments. The event was a grand success, with 600+ delegates and honored with 90+ Awardees.

The event also appreciated the distinguished contributions of Mars BPO’s leadership and its founding members whose invaluable contributions, hard work, and dedication made the organization successful. This annual dinner of Mars BPO was organized to express its gratitude and appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by its employees throughout the year.

As part of its commitment to employee development, Mars BPO has established a well-defined promotion track and a long-term career path, ensuring that its team members have the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. Along with Awards and appreciation Certificates, the top performers were also awarded Car and Bikes through a fulfilled lucky draw.

“In life, we have to keep trying and even if we cannot achieve our goals initially, persistent determination and perseverance can lead to success,” said Shoaib Akram, President of Mars BPO. He was visibly charged up and happy to organize the annual dinner in honor of his employees whom he acknowledged to be the reason for Mars BPO’s grand success.

The grand annual dinner turned out to be an evening filled with entertainment, appreciation, and heartfelt memories, as employees came together to celebrate their accomplishments and milestones. Guests were served a sumptuous dinner, live music, and special performances, as well as an awards ceremony to recognize individuals who have performed exceptionally over the years.