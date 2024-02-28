Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Maryam will raise quality of life of deprived sections, says Shaukat Virk

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
LAHORE  -  Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Baba Virk has said that the election of a woman Chief Minister in Punjab is welcome, with this initiative, women will be empowered. The confidence of the newly elected woman Chief Minister is appreciable, he said.

The beginning is good. Punjab has undertaken serious and constructive reforms in various departments, our best wishes are with them. The po­litical and administrative training of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shah­baz Sharif, while Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s companionship as a mother has made Maryam Nawaz strong, she will surely deliver, he added. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that far-reaching reforms in the health sector are inevitable, the lack of modern facilities in govern­ment medical centers creates a crisis. 

More than Wi-Fi, free education and free medical facilities are needed by the youth, he said. 

Top Punjab officials reshuffled

People of Punjab will remember the work of Mohsin Naqvi as well as the speed of work for a long time for upgrading the medical field.The pro­vision of free medicines in the emer­gency wards of government hospitals by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz is a good sign, he said. The citizens are waiting for a big relief, more facilities should be created for them, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

