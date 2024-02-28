Minimum bank balance for Dubai’s 5-year visit visa for Pakistanis

The United Arab Emirates has launched five-year visit visa or multiple entry – long-term tourism (5 years) for Pakistani nationals in order to promote cultural ties and tourism.

Pakistani tourists are required to obtain the visit visa to enter the Gulf country. The multiple entry visa holder is permitted to stay in the country for a period not exceeding (90) days.



Documents Required for Dubai Five-Year Visit Visa



A Pakistani citizens will require to submit the following documents

Colored Photo (Required)

A copy of the passport of the beneficiary of the service (Required)

Medical Insurance (Required)

Bank statement (Required)

A ticket to continue a flight or a return ticket attachment (Required)

Pakistani ID card for the beneficiary (Optional)

The visa becomes invalid and will be executed against the financial guarantee if the holder violates the specified duration of stay within the country.

Minimum Bank Statement for Dubai’s Five-Year Tourist Visa



The bank statement should be submitted as an official document (stamped, signed, and colored) from the bank, with a minimum balance of ($4,000) monthly for the last (6) months.

As of February 28, 2024, the US dollar rate in Pakistan stands at Rs279.1 so the applicant must have a minimum balance of Rs1.116 million at the time of application.

Where to Apply for Multiple Entry visa?

You can apply for a tourist visa through airlines, hotels and travel agents.