Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Murad Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024
KARACHI  -  Newly elected Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took oath of his office during the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House in Karachi on Tuesday. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath.

Syed Murad Ali Shah is the 25th elected Chief Minister of Sindh who was elected after securing a record 112 votes from the House of 148 members. The ceremony was attended by the outgoing caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baaqer, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, members of the Sindh Assembly, ambassadors of various countries, IG Sindh, members of business community and a large number of notables of the city. This is the third time he has become the chief minister. Earlier, he remained the Sindh chief executive from July 30, 2016 to May 28, 2016, and August 18, 2018 to August 17, 2023.

Our Staff Reporter

