NAB distributes cheques worth Rs1.67b among Pak-Arab Housing victims

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, in a ceremony held on Tuesday, distributed cheques worth Rs 1.67 billion to the affectees of the Pak Arab Housing scandal.

NAB Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Other prominent guests include Com­missioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DG anti corruption Sohail Zafar Chatha, Director FIA Sarfraz Virk, Joint Dir Intelligence Bureau Moeen Habib Kahn Lodhi, Secy Mines and Minerals Babar Aman Babarand VC University Of Poonch Dr. Zikriya Zakir, officers of NAB Lahore and affectees of Pak-Arab Scam. The ceremony was arranged by Director General NAB La­hore Amjad Majeed Aulakh.

Addressing the ceremony, Sohail Nasir, Deputy Chairman NAB, high­lighted that the Bureau’s primary objective is to serve the Nation and the Country, as well. He emphasized that common people are beneficia­ries of NAB policies, enabling them to recover their plundered money. He added that people think doing justice merely responsibility of courts which is not right, our social behaviors are the one which promote injustice in society. He affirmed that all cases relating cheating public matters are the priority of NAB, however, doesn’t believe in sending someone behind bars but to facilitate masses by mak­ing recoveries from corrupt elements. The deputy chairman ensured for maintaining self respect of every re­spondent of NAB. Disgracing any ac­cused will not be tolerated any more, in NAB, he added.

He informed by quoting Chairman NAB Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed by de­claring NAB won’t take any kind of ac­tion on any anonymous and identity-less complaint received in NAB.

Sohail Nasir announced that in cas­es of complaints against bureaucrats, NAB would refrain from directly sum­moning them to its Bureau. Instead, an independent complaint cell has been established under the supervi­sion of the Chief Secretary at the Civil Secretariat to address such concerns in a fair and impartial manner. He pointed out that to provide a business friendly atmosphere to business com­munity would be the prime objective of the Bureau. For the purpose, Chair­man NAB has, himself, visited numer­ous Commerce Chambers to ensure NAB support and cooperation in any aspect, in future.

NAB Lahore DG Amjad Majeed Au­lakh informed the participants that the NAB Lahore had arranged two similar events before to return the looted money of the people during last six months and around Rs 7.5 bil­lion have been distributed among af­fectees of various scams. He said that NAB Lahore has recovered more than Rs35.6 billion, since inception to date. He stated that NAB Lahore had mate­rialised the biggest ever Plea Bargain in Eden Scam worth Rs16 billion from which Rs7 billion has been disbursed among Eden Affectees.

The NAB is putting efforts to ensure the compensation of hard earned money of the affectees, adding that NAB has always urged the people to thoroughly check the documents and also get them verified before buying a house or a piece of land. He said people should refrain from investing their money in fake housing schemes. It has been observed that some hous­ing societies’ owners are be-fooling people by showing them fake maps and piece of land. The DG NAB said the success stories of NAB are usu­ally over-sighted by society, however, NAB would stick to its mandate. Be­fore concluding the ceremony, the deputy chairman NAB handed over Rs1.67 billion cheques among affect­ees of Pak-Arab scam.