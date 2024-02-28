Wednesday, February 28, 2024
National Assembly's inaugural session to take place on Feb 29

National Assembly's inaugural session to take place on Feb 29
Web Desk
6:46 PM | February 28, 2024
The inaugural session of the National Assembly will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 am.

The Assembly secretariat issued a notification in this regard.

"National Assembly session to begin at 10 am tomorrow [Thursday]," the notification read.

