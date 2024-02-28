Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz as PM, Ayaz for NA speaker: Tarar

Nawaz Sharif nominates Shehbaz as PM, Ayaz for NA speaker: Tarar
Web Desk
7:56 PM | February 28, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar has said Nawaz Sharif has formally nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister and Ayaz Sadiq as National Assembly speaker candidate.

Tarar said the joint session of parliamentary party had been presided over by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He said development work done by the party were highlighted in the meeting and the decision about deputy speaker would be made after due consultation with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership and other allied political parties.

Tarar stated the party leadership would be deciding name for the governor of Balochistan.

Talking about his own position in the government setup, he said he never desired for any ministry and was ready to deliver in whatever capacity the party leadership deems fit for him.

